Police arrest Maoist at Cherla in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Kothagudem: Police arrested a CPI (Maoist) LOS member, who was involved in 21 criminal cases, at Cherla in the district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement here informed that during a vehicle inspection jointly conducted by Cherla police and CRPF 141Bn jawans, Cherla Maoist LOS member (ACM cadre), Paddam Nandaiah alias Ramdas of Korakatpadu in Cherla mandal was arrested.

The arrested naxal worked as Maoist RPC militia member from 2009 to 2015 and went to jail twice. Later in 2017 he was appointed as the Cherla local organising squad (LOS) member and was working as Maoist affiliated Rythu Coolie Sangham commander.

He along with Maoist leaders and other members committed many destructive acts and as many as 21 cases were booked against him at Cherla police station, Dr. Vineeth said adding that serious action would be taken against those who were helping the Maoists directly or indirectly.

The Maoist party members who wish to come out of the party to join mainstream life could contact the local police directly or through their relatives, the SP said. Additional SP (operations) T Sai Manohar, ASP B Rohith Raj, CRPF 141Bn additional commandant Kamal Veer Yadav, Cherla CI B Ashok and SI A Raju Varma were present.