Road connectivity in Maoist affected areas in Kothagudem improved: Bhadrachalam ASP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Kothagudem: Road connectivity in agency villages in the district has been improved for the convenience of tribals living in the villages, informed Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohith Raj.

The construction of roads connecting nearly all villages has been completed in the Maoist-affected areas. The State and Central governments have undertaken development works in the agency areas. But the Maoists have become obstacles to development, he said.

In a statement here he told the public not to extend any kind of support to Maoists and warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found to be helping Maoists. The outlawed CPI (Maoist) party has totally lost support of the tribals in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas, he said.

The adivasis were angry at Maoists for brutally killing Kurnapalli deputy sarpanch Irpa Ramudu a few days ago. It was a good development that the tribals have decided not to provide any assistance to the Maoist party following the incident, the ASP noted.

Innocent tribals and cattle were losing their lives because of the land mines, pressure bombs and IEDs planted by the Maoists aiming to kill police. Naxals were threatening adivasis to attend their meetings along with rice, vegetables and goods.

If they fail to attend meetings the tribals were fined Rs 1000 per house. In addition to that the naxals were extorting money from hardworking adivasis engaged in tendu leaves collection and Rs 3000 from the owners of tractors, Rohith Raj complained. Maoist party leaders were sexually harassing women cadres and forcing lower level cadres to do menial work. Many of the cadres already surrendered as they were tired of the behaviour of their leaders and some others were ready to join the mainstream of life.

Police have been conducting outreach programmes to support adivasis in Cherla, Dummugudem mandals and other Maoist affected areas of the district. During the recent floods police stood by the adivasis by distributing essential goods and clothes, he said.