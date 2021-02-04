Warangal Urban: Police arrest seasoned thief, recover Rs 7.40 lakh worth stolen property

Disclosing the details at his office here on Thursday, Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar said that the accused was arrested several times by the police and sent to jail for committing thefts under Nallabelli

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) and Madikonda police arrested a thief for house burglary and recovered 119 grams of gold jewellery, half a kilo of silver ornaments and a two-wheeler worth about Rs 7.40 lakh from him. The arrested was identified as Sadu Raju of Chennaraopet village of Warangal Rural district.

Disclosing the details at his office here on Thursday, Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar said that the accused was arrested several times by the police and sent to jail for committing thefts under Nallabelli, Duggondi, Narsampeta, Chennaraopeta and Geesugonda police stations limits from 2008 to 2020.

“After releasing on bail after serving his sentence till December 4 from the Warangal Central jail, the accused again started committing the thefts by targeting the locked houses. He committed a total of seven thefts under the Warangal Police Commissionerate. While two thefts were reported in Madikonda PS limits, one each was reported under KUC, Subedari, Mills Colony, Narsampeta and Parkal police stations limits,” the CP added.

CCS Inspector Lakkavathula Ramesh Kumar along with Madikonda police have arrested the accused during a search operation at Madikonda Chowrasta area after receiving reliable information that the accused was leaving for Hyderabad from Hanmakonda on Thursday morning on a stolen two-wheeler to sell the stolen property.

