Police caution residents before going on Dasara vacation in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

The police asked the people to give prior information at the nearest police station while going on vacation to enable the patrol teams to intensify patrolling in their area. The police asked the people to give prior information at the nearest police station while going on vacation to enable the patrol teams to intensify patrolling in their area.

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad district police on Tuesday issued dos and don’ts cautioning the people to be on alert while going on vacation during Dasara festival. The police asked the people to give prior information at the nearest police station while going on vacation to enable the patrol teams to intensify patrolling in their area.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner KR Nagaraju advised the people to keep a watch on those loitering in the residential colonies in the name of purchasing scrap material. If any person was found moving suspiciously especially at night then the residents should inform the police immediately, he said. Since more gangs target locked houses in the suburbs, the residents staying in the Nizamabad town suburbs must exercise more caution before going on vacation. The light in the veranda should be kept on till the house owners’ return home.

A request should be made to the neighbours to keep a watch at their house especially in the morning and at night. The Police Commissioner asked the residents to conclude their vacation at the earliest and return to the residence. “It is always advisable for residents to keep the costly articles especially gold and silver ornaments in the bank locker,” he said, advising the people to form night surveillance teams with the youth from at least 10 colonies in an area.

The police patrolling teams would also assist the surveillance teams in case of any emergency. The residents should also share their contact numbers with their neighbours to maintain regular contact with them till their return from their trip. In case of emergency, the residents must dial 100 for necessary assistance, he said. If necessary, the colony welfare associations can install surveillance cameras at the entrance of the locality to keep a watch round-the-clock on those entering their colony.