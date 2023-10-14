Police conduct inspections across Khammam, seized cash, liquor and ganja

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said police seized large amounts of cash along with liquor and ganja in the surprise inspections at check posts, by flying squads and the police under the limits of their respective police stations from October 9 to 14.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:09 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

District police conducting inspections across Khammam as part of election code of conduct implementation.

Khammam: The district police were conducting raids across Khammam as part of election code of conduct implementation since the Assembly election schedule was released.

Round the clock surveillance was being maintained by police, flying squad teams and other departments in the district for the implementation of election code of conduct. From October 9 to 14 6 am, Rs 1 crore cash was seized in the district.

Similarly 744.475 litres of liquor worth Rs.4.79 lakh, 32.15 kg dry ganja worth Rs.8.69 lakh and firecrackers worth Rs.1.40 lakh were seized, Warrier said.