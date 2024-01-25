Police distribute blankets to Kolams in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 06:44 PM

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam wears a peacock-feathered crown during a community outreach programme held at Pataguda village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As part of community outreach programme, Police distributed blankets to 300 Kolams dwelling in Pataguda village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday. Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam was the chief guest of the event. He was joined by Utnoor DSP Ch Nagender.

Speaking on the occasion, Alam advised the tribals to focus on education and jobs. He promised to extend all support from the police department helping the tribals cracking government jobs. He urged the parents to send their wards to school. He told them to utilise the welfare schemes implemented by both Centre and state governments.

Earlier, the aboriginal tribals accorded a grand welcome to the IPS officer marking his maiden arrival to the sleepy village. They took him in a procession, while dancing to drum beats. They then felicitated him with a garland and shawl. They offered a sumptuous lunch for him. Alam wore a peacock-feathered crown, cheering the dwellers for a while.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar handed over blankets, sports kits, rations and saris to residents of remote Karji village in Dahegaon mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The blankets, sports kits and rations and saris were sponsored by Sarita Ojha, founder president of Mancherial-based voluntary organisation Samajik Charitable Trust and Shravan Vadla from Mancherial town.

Saritha Ojha, Shravan, Kaghaznagar DSP Karunakar, Rural Inspector K Nagaraju, Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Kumar and many others were present.