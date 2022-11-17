Police jobs: Warangal police to offer free coaching for physical test

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said they would conduct the coaching at Jangaon, Hanamkonda and Narsampet towns from November 19 to till the date of the physical tests.

Warangal: Officials of the Armed Reserve (AR) wing of the Warangal Police Commissionerate are gearing up to offer free coaching for those who cleared the preliminary recruitment tests to the posts of police constable and Sub-inspectors at three centres in the district.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said they would conduct the coaching at Jangaon, Hanamkonda and Narsampet towns from November 19 to till the date of the physical tests. He has urged candidates to enroll their names with the nearest police station for the coaching with their complete details along with the proof of passing the preliminary written test. It is said that private coaching institutes were charging up to Rs.5,000 for the physical test training.

“We will engage professional fitness trainers and also get our policemen to provide coaching to the candidates,” he said, adding that AR DSP Ananthaiah was appointed as the incharge for the coaching programme.

“Three Reserve Inspectors will oversee the coaching at the three centres,” the CP said.

“I hail from a remote thanda near Narsampet, and cannot afford the fee at private coaching centres. Thanks to the Warangal Police Commissioner for his initiative,” said Gugulothu Swathi, an aspirant, who cleared the police constable preliminary test.

The Warangal police had conducted a 45-day free coaching for police job aspirants for the written exam as well and handed over books and study material. Nearly 8,000 candidates were provided the free coaching for the written test at 11 centres by the police. It is estimated that at least 5,000 candidates would register their names for the free physical test training.