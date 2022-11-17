Task Force arrests five, seize PDS rice worth Rs 5.53 lakh in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:08 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

The police said they had raided one Nandishwara Rice mill near Dhammanapet under the limits of Wardhannapet police station and took one Peddaboina Shankar of Reddy Colony, Wardhannapet, into custody for possessing the PDS rice.

Warangal/Hanamkonda: The Task Force arrested five persons on charges of purchasing and selling PDS rice and seized 200 quintals of rice worth Rs 5.53 lakh in two different cases on Wednesday.

“On interrogation, he revealed that he had purchased PDS rice from surrounding villages and brought the same to the mill on two mini-vans,” the police said, adding that they had also arrested Motam Praveen of Rajavaram village of Chilpur mandal, Bhukya Jayender of Bhonagir and Md Aleem, the rice mill operator, of Zaffergadh village in connection with the case and handed over them to the Wardhannapet police for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the Task Force police also seized nearly 35 quintals of rice worth Rs.91,000 on the outskirts of Unikicherla village of Dharmasagar mandal. They arrested one Chitari Ganesh of Hasanparthy village for possessing the PDS rice. The seized property along with the accused has been handed over to Dharmasagar police for taking further action.

Additional DCP and incharge of Task Force teams Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad has appreciated ACP Dr M Jithender Reddy, Task Force Inspectors V Naresh Kumar, N Venkateshwarlu, SI V Lavan Kumar and others for nabbing the PDS rice smugglers.