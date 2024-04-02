Police seize Rs 1.5 crores unaccounted cash during vehicle check in Hyderabad

As the trio failed to produce documents in support of the legality of the cash the police seized the amount and handed it over to the Income Tax authorities.
Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police during vehicle checking on Tuesday seized Rs. 1.5 crores unaccounted money in cash.
The trio Kotha Ravichandra of Miyapur, Suresh of Chandanagar and the driver C Srinivas were carrying the huge amount in a car when they were caught during vehicle checking, said the police.
As the trio failed to produce documents in support of the legality of the cash the police seized the amount and handed it over to the Income Tax authorities.