Police seize Rs 71.38 lakh, liquor worth Rs 13.15 lakh in Nizamabad

The police seized 400 articles of jewellery including precious stones worth Rs.28 lakh in Nizamabad Urban constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 05:41 PM

Nizamabad: The enforcement agencies have seized Rs.71.38 lakh, liquor worth Rs.13.15 lakh and precious stones worth Rs.28 lakh during checking in the last six days in the district.

According to police, Rs.39,92,497 cash was seized in the Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, Rs.1,07,540 in Nizamabad rural segment, Rs.67,200 in Armoor, Rs.22,97,020 in Balkonda, Rs.2,14,620 in Bodhan and Rs.4,59,830 in Banswada assembly segment.

Similarly, liquor worth Rs.1,81,919 was seized in the Nizamabad Urban assembly segment, Rs.2,43,498 in Nizamabad rural segment, Rs. 1,75,392 in Armoor, Rs. 3,87,870 in Balkonda, Rs. 1,88,444 in Bodhan and Rs.1,38,279 in Banswada assembly segment.

Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs.1,19,900 and freebies worth Rs.30,84,540 suspected to be distributed among the voters in the last six days in the district were also seized.