Police seizes Rs. 2.40 lakh unaccounted cash in Kamareddy

During a routine check at Salabatpur check post, a person traveling in a car from Maharashtra was found carrying the unaccounted cash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Kamareddy : The police seized Rs.2.40 lakh from a person at Salabatpur check post in Madnoor mandal of the district on Tuesday late night.

According to police, during a routine check at Salabatpur check post, a person traveling in a car from Maharashtra was found carrying unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs.2.40 lakh . Since the person failed to produce required documents the cash was seized and Income Tax officials were informed about the seizure.