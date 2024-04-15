Poll code: 167 cases registered since poll code announced

To ensure transparency in the poll process, authorities are keeping a keen eye on repeat offenders and any complaints of violations were being met with strict action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 12:24 AM

Hyderabad: Since the poll code was announced on March 16 for the LS polls, 167 cases were registered for violating the code of conduct and 161 people have also been arrested.

While officials received 340 complaints regarding cash and other valuables expected to be used to affect the elections, all of them were resolved and FIRs were filed against 221 individuals.

Moreover, 2,686 licensed guns have been deposited so far. In terms of vehicle checking, inspection points are set up in areas across the city.

A total of Rs 13.72 crore in cash was seized, along with Rs 1.88 crore worth of valuables.