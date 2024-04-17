5,41,201 voters removed from electoral roll in Hyderabad ahead of LS polls

Out the of 5, 41, 201 voters that were removed in the Hyderabad district’s 15 assembly constituencies, the number of dead voters were 47,141, shifted voters were 4,39,801 and duplicate voters were 54,259, the Election Officer on Wednesday said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 10:19 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To ensure purity of the electoral rolls for free and fair voting during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a total of 5,41,201 voters were removed from the electoral rolls duly following procedures, District Election Officer (Hyderabad district) and Commissioner, GHMC, Ronald Rose on Wednesday said.

During the purification of electoral rolls, it was observed that many voters had non-standard house numbers on the electoral roll. A drive was taken up to identify such voters and corrections were done. In Hyderabad district, a total of 1,81,405 such voters have been identified and corrections have been made to their house numbers, the District Election Officer said.

“One of the core measures we have taken up to improve polling percentage and ensure voter facilitation is to bring split voters in a family to a single polling station. In Hyderabad district a total of 3,78,713 corrections were made so that split voters in a family are brought to one polling station,” he said.

All the steps for purification of electoral rolls were taken to ensure voter facilitation and for conduct of free and fair elections by means of identifying and elimination of PSEs, DSEs, Dead, Shifted voters from the Electoral Rolls. The deletions have been done as per procedure,” he added.