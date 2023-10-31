Poll history: Eight legislators scored hat-tricks in erstwhile Adilabad since 1952

In an interesting piece of Election history, eight legislators from erstwhile Adilabad district have achieved hat-trick victories, between 1952- 2018, let's discuss about them in-detail

Venugopala Chary, Jogu Ramanna, Nallala Odelu (From left to right)

Adilabad: In an interesting piece of poll history, eight legislators from erstwhile Adilabad district have achieved hat-trick victories, right from 1952 up to 2018.

Both Podduturi Narasimha Reddy and Dr Samudrala Venugopala Chary have recorded a hat-trick of victories from Nirmal Assembly constituency of Nirmal district. Reddy won contesting on a Congress ticket in polls held in 1962 and 1967 and as an Independent in 1972. Chary registered victory from this segment after being fielded by the TDP in 1996, 1989 and 1994.

Chary then created a record of sorts by winning from the Adilabad Parliament segment for the third time in a row i.e., in 1996, 1998 and 1999 polls. He had served as Information and Public Relations Minister and union Minister of State for Electricity. He is presently working as the chairman of the Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC).

G Gaddenna registered victory from Mudhole Assembly constituency thrice. He triumphed over his opponents in 1972, 1978 and 1983 elections. He was fielded by the Congress three times in a row. He won from the segment as an Independent in 1967 and then in 1989 and 1999 polls as well. His son G Vittal Reddy won from the segment in 2014 and 2018. He is the nominee of the BRS in incoming polls.

Jogu Ramanna is the lone legislator to have hit a hat-trick in Adilabad district so far. He was elected from Adilabad Assembly constituency in 2009, 2011 by-elections, 2014 and 2018 polls. He is in the fray on a BRS ticket from Adilabad segment for a record fifth time. He was the forest minister and BC welfare minister from 2014 to 2018.

Meanwhile, tribal rights leader Kotnaka Bheem Rao of the Congress is the only MLA to have scored a hat-trick from Asifabad segment reserved for STs. He won from this segment by contesting on the ticket of the Congress in 1962, 1967 and 1972 elections. Kodati Rajamallu, Boda Janardhan and Nalla Odelu scripted a record by winning from Chennur segment in Mancherial district three times.

Rajamallu, a nominee of the Congress registered victory from 1962 to 1972, while Janardhan created a history of sorts by becoming legislator four times between 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1999. Odelu won the mandate in 2009, 2010 by-polls and 2014.