Ponnala Lakshmaiah joins BRS, calls for KCR’s third term as CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed him into the partyfold with a pink scarf.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Addressing the meeting, Lakshmaiah urged the people to rally behind Chandrashekhar Rao and support his bid for a third term as Chief Minister. “It is a historic necessity to see K. Chandrashekhar Rao serve as Chief Minister for the third time,” Lakshmaiah said.

The former Congress leader did not mince words when slamming the Congress party’s approach to issues concerning Backward Classes (BC). In contrast, he lauded the Chief Minister for his early initiation of the ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey,’ which included a comprehensive household survey and caste census. He emphasized that this action was a commendable example for other parties to follow, even as they initiated similar surveys in the run-up to the elections.

Highlighting the progress achieved under the BRS rule, Lakshmaiah pointed out that Jangaon had seen unprecedented growth, particularly in terms of irrigation. He mentioned that under the BRS governance, seven reservoirs were supplying irrigation water, resulting in Jangaon becoming the highest producer of paddy in the erstwhile Warangal district. Additionally, nearly 45,000 farmers in the region were actively engaged in milk production.

In light of this, he emphasized the urgent need to focus on the development of dairy farming in the district.

BRS MLA candidate for Jangaon, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, also took the stage to appeal to the people for their support. He called upon the voters to bless him to further develop the district.