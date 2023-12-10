Poor will be free from debts with enhanced Arogya Sri: Damodar

Damodar along with women elected representatives of the Constituency and his daughter Trisha have travelled in an RTC bus in Jogipet town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha has said that the enhanced Arogya Sri scheme will free the poor from debts as they will provided treatment in empanelled private hospitals up to Rs 10 lakhs from now onwards. He said that the poor will get free treatment up to Rs 10 lakhs in corporate hospitals without paying a rupee.

Addressing the gathering after launching the Maha Lakshmi and enhanced Arogya Sri programmes at Jogipet bus station in Sangareddy district on Sunday, the Health Minister has said Andole Constituency, which is being represented by Damodar in the State assembly, will progress in the right way under Congress rule.

He has said that Congress came into power after 10 years promising to implement 6 guarantees within 100 days. He has said that the government will implement all the 6 guarantees within 100 days. Collector A Sharath and other officials were present.