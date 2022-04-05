POSCO case suspect killed by victim’s family in Yadadri Bhongir

Published Date - 10:54 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: A man, who was allegedly involved in a POCSO Act case, was killed and his body set on fire at Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhongir district on Tuesday. The POCSO case victim had died by suicide earlier.

According to the police, Ramu, a daily labourer had reportedly harassed and stalked a minor girl following which a case was booked against him at Jawaharnagar police station. The girl later died by suicide.

“Families of the victim and Ramu are neighbours in Jawaharnagar and since the death of the girl, her family bore a grudge against Ramu,” Jawaharnagar police said.

On Tuesday morning, two of the victim’s relatives kidnapped Ramu from Jawaharnagar and later killed him. They then surrendered before the Ghatkesar police, who alerted the Bibinagar police. The body was found in a charred condition and beyond recognition, police said.

Investigation is on.

