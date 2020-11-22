POSCO take over plans of Vizag steel plant resented

Releasing a book `POSCO- Boon or Bane’ penned by CITU state president Ch. Narasinga Rao here on Sunday, he said that the Vizag steel plant was set up after a mammoth movement by the local people and it should not be given up.

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University GSN Raju has urged the government to drop the proposal of handing over the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant to South Korea’s POSCO.

Releasing a book `POSCO- Boon or Bane’ penned by CITU state president Ch. Narasinga Rao here on Sunday, he said that the Vizag steel plant was set up after a mammoth movement by the local people and it should not be given up.

Stressing the need to oppose the move tooth and nail, Narasinga Rao alleged that the Centre was plotting to privatise the steel plant. “It is preparing ground to hand over the RINL to POSCO under the pretext that the RINL was incurring losses. The Centre making a pact with POSCO without consulting the state government is condemnable. Vizag steel plant is a jewel in the crown of the state and the plant was achieved after several sacrifices. We are launching a strike on November 26 on the issue,” he stated.

INTUC general secretary Mantri Rajasekhar said privatisation of the plant would be opposed, come what may. He also demanded the VRS plans of the management and said that the present man power was grossly inadequate. There were 18,000 permanent and another 18,000 contract workers in the plant, and lakhs of others were indirectly depending on the plant for their livelihood, he pointed out.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .