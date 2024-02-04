| Posts Will Come Go But Development Is Permanent Vinod Kumar

Posts will come, go but development is permanent: Vinod Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 06:37 PM

File photo

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar opined that in democracy, posts would come and go but the development done while in power would be permanent.

Vinod Kumar participated in felicitation for former sarpanches held in Gajasingaram of Gamibhiraopet mandal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that for the first time in the country, the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao implemented PURA (Providing Urban Amenities in Rural Areas) introduced by former president APJ Abdul Kalam. Before the formation of Telangana, rural areas were neglected.

When Chandrashekhar Rao became CM in 2014, the face of villages has changed following the developmental activities taken up in a big way.

Telangana villages became role models to the country by winning a number of awards. Congress came to power by backdoor by telling lies to the public.

Moreover, people were misguided by the congress leaders. The BRS government filled 1.61 lakh government jobs during its ten-year tenure.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should tell whether the employees recruited by the BRS government were provided salaries of January and February months. Informing that CM assured to recruit 2 lakh jobs by December 24during, Vinod Kumar wanted Revanth Reddy to announce department wise job vacancies by February.

Though the previous government gave notification and conducted examination to recruit 7,000 staff nurse jobs, the congress government was trying to take credit.

Besides planting crores of saplings by developing nurseries, dumping yards and graveyards were also developed in each and every village.

Earlier, Vinod Kumar along with Karimnagar MLA and former Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated free cancer awareness and screen test camp for women conducted in association with Prathima cancer institute and Chalmeda cancer institute on the occasion of the world cancer day in Karimnagar.