People who missed voting for BRS will return, says KTR

He appealed to the party men to work with unity to wrest the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency from the Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: People who did not support the BRS in the last Assembly polls for one reason or another will certainly come back searching for the pink scarf once again, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday.

Addressing party meetings in Uppal and Malkajgiri assembly constituencies, he said the BRS was all set to grab a big comeback win in the ensuing Parliamentary polls in the State and the municipal corporation elections.

“We lost the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in 2019 with a difference of few thousand votes. Whoever is the party nominee for Malkajgiri, he should be ensured a resounding victory this time,” he said.

Only the BRS MPs can make the voice of the people of Telangana heard in Parliament. Neither Revanth Reddy who represented Malkajgiri in Lok Sabha nor any one of Congress or BJP MPs from the State could raise their voice or fight for the State issues in Parliament.

Training his guns on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao said what mattered much when the Chief Minister spoke was his tone and tenor. But much to the disappointment of the people, the way he did not suit the stature of a Chief Minister. His speeches must sound befitting to his status as Chief Minister, he said.

Revanth Reddy had gone on record confessing that he came to the Secretariat in hope of finding treasure troves, but left disappointed by ending up spotting empty pots. Reminding Revanth Reddy that the Secretariat was not the place to find treasure troves, he said it was the place for the government staff to discharge their duties.

As Rama Rao sought to know from the crowd who would, in fact, go incognito in search of treasure troves, they all shouted in one voice ‘the thieves’.

He reiterated that the difference of votes between the BRS and Congress in the assembly polls was only 1.85 per cent. Besides the parliamentary polls, important elections to the Panchayat Raj institutions were due in the State. He appealed to the BRS cadre to ensure that the party would make a comeback with renewed strength.

He stated that 70 lakh farmers were on a long wait for the Rythu Bandhu assistance. The Congress government failed to hike the Rythu Bandhu to Rs 14000 per acre as promised. It could not pay the farmers at the rate of Rs 5000 per acre either. Power supply woes too were back once again.

The free bus travel announced by the government for women had left them fighting for their seats. They were even resorting to fisticuffs to secure their entry into the buses. On the other hand, over 6.5 lakh auto drivers in the State were literally thrown on the roads.