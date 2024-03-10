Discoms in position to supply 24X7 power during summer: Varun Reddy

Varun Reddy said due to the steps taken by the Discoms, failures of power transformers was reduced by 23 percent in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 05:12 PM

Hyderabad: Refuting allegations that there was shortage of power in the State, Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy on Sunday clarified that the Discoms were in a position to supply uninterrupted power across the State during summer.

Varun Reddy said due to the steps taken by the Discoms, failures of power transformers was reduced by 23 percent in the State. In fact, due to better and quality uninterrupted power supply to consumers, a record power consumption of 15,623 megawatts was recorded in the State on March 8, he said, adding that the electricity authorities and staff were tirelessly working to provide uninterrupted quality supply to the consumers.

In December, January and February last year (FY 2022-23), there were 506 33 KV breakdowns, whereas during the same period in the current fiscal, only 313 breakdowns took place, a decrease of 38 percent, he said, adding that 33 KV tripping was reduced by 14 per cent and transformer failures by 25 per cent.

He said the agriculture sector too were being supplied power 24X7 and measures were being taken to provide uninterrupted supply to all the consumers in the State.