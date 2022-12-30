Power peak demand touches 14017 MW in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The State power utilities have recorded a peak demand of 14017 MW on Friday, the highest in the ongoing Yasangi season. A peak demand of 14160 MW was recorded during Rabi Season on March 29 early this year.

In a statement issued here, TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed power utilities to gear up to meet the demand of 15,500 MW during the season. He stated that in view of increase in ground water level and optimum utilization of power by the farming community, there has been a rise in the power demand in the State.

He informed that peak demand crossing 14000 MW during December was unusual as farmers use more power from the month of January. Even during last December the peak power demand was only 10,935 MW, he said.

The CMD said effort was being put up by power utilities for providing adequate and reliable power to the farming sector throughout the State. He said that it has been noticed that some of the farmers were using auto starters even when power requirements are not there. He appealed to the farming community not to use auto starters when not needed, to avoid wastage of water and to save precious energy.

Prabhakar Rao directed Distribution Engineers to monitor power supply to farmers and also to ensure the non-utilization of auto starters when not required, for efficient utilization of water and power by the entire farming community.