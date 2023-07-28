Power sector plays key role in Telangana’s development: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Mahabubnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy affirmed that Telangana will witness no power cuts and shortages, as the State government was constantly focusing on providing quality electricity to every part of the State. He said electricity plays a key role in a State’s development.

Speaking at the inauguration of a 33/11 KV electricity sub-station in Uppala village of Aiza mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday, the Minister said due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s visionary approach to expand power infrastructure, the State government was granting permissions for the construction of power sub-stations wherever necessary. “The objective is to ensure 24 hours of uninterrupted electricity supply, which, in turn, contributes to job creation and economic growth in various sectors, including agriculture, IT, industries, and handicrafts,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of electricity in driving development, Minister Niranjan Reddy noted that Telangana leads the country in per capita power consumption. This achievement reflects the State’s commitment to meeting the needs of its citizens and fostering progress in all areas of life, he added.

Addressing concerns about rainfall deficits in Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts, the Agriculture Minister assured that rainfed crops such as cotton and other crops would not face difficulties. He advised farmers to follow the guidance provided by agriculture officials and focus on the cultivation of dry crops during this delayed monsoon season.

Alampur MLA Dr Abraham, RDO Chandrakala, DE Laxman, and other dignitaries, were also present.