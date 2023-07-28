Munneru flood situation under control: Puvvada

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed appreciation to all district officers and staff who handled the flood situation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Khammam: The flood situation in river Munneru was under control, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Friday.

The river witnessed unprecedented flood of five lakh cusecs. In the river’s history, the flood level had never crossed 26 feet, but this time it crossed 30 feet, he said, expressing appreciation to all district officers and staff who handled the flood situation.

Speaking to the media here on Friday along with MLA K Upender Reddy and BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, the Minister said 2,095 persons were shifted to relief centres from 665 houses in low lying areas of Munneru catchment area in the city.

Four relief camps have been set up by the State government in Khammam. The NDRF team that arrived on Thursday rescued 78 persons from different colonies in the city. Similarly, 485 persons were shifted to relief centres from 471 houses in Wyra, Kusumanchi, Nelakondapally and Khammam Rural mandals, Ajay Kumar said, thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sending NDRF teams immediately after a request was made.

The NDRF team, which was going to Kothagudem was diverted to Khammam. By the time the team arrived it was dark and everyone was worried about the safety of those who were stranded in the flood. However the team rescued everyone, from six-month-old babies to elderly people, he said, also thanking and felicitating the NDRF team.

Referring to the death of a person P Sathish, who was washed away in the flood at Naidupet in the city on Thursday, the minister regretted the incident and said Satish had failed to heed to official’s advice not to venture into the flood water.

As the flood was receding, sanitation would be started immediately in flood-hit areas and the government would take strong measures against the outbreak of viral fevers, the minister said.

District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Mayor P Neeraja and SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar were present.