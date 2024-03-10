Power supply disruption on farm: Farmer electrocuted in Medak

A farmer was electrocuted while he was trying to resolve a technical problem at a transformer near his agriculture field at B Kondapur village in Chegunta mandal on Sunday early morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 06:15 PM

Boina Ganesh (42), a resident of Guvvalegi in Doulthabad mandal of Siddipet, had 2 acres of land on which he cultivated paddy and maize. He came to his field early morning on Sunday to irrigate the field and found there was a disruption of power supply to his bore-well. While trying to correct it at the transformer, he came in touch with live electric wires and died on the spot.

When family members could not reach him over phone, they alerted neighbouring farmers who found him dead near the transformer.

Ganesh was survived by his wife Kamala and two sons Karthik and Anil. A case has been registered.