Munugode police seized Rs 13 lakhs from a car

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 AM, Fri - 7 October 22

Representational Image. As a part of enforcement of the model code of conduct in view of the by­-election, a special check post was set up at Gudapur by the police.

Nalgonda: During the vehicle checkup, the police seized Rs 13 lakh in cash, from a car at Gudapur check post in Munugode assembly constituency.

As a part of enforcement of the model code of conduct in view of the by­-election, a special check post was set up at Gudapur by the police.

Police found Rs 13 lakh in a bag kept in the dickey of a car of Narsimha, who was native of Gudapur and residing in Hyderabad, at 8.30 am.

Narsimha told police that he got the money after selling a plot at Hyderabad and brought it to his native place while coming for Dussehra festival. He was taking back the money to Hyderabad in the car.

The police said that the money was seized and the version of Narsimha would be verified. Narsimha should also present the proof for the transaction of the money. If all are correct, the money would be returned to him, they added.