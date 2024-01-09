Praja Palana applications on the road: KTR cautions people against cyber criminals

KT Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, has raised alarm about the mishandling of Praja Palana applications by private individuals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the mishandling of Praja Palana applications by private individuals, BRS working president KT Rama Rao cautioned that the application forms contain sensitive data of crores of Telangana citizens. He urged the State government to take appropriate precautions to prevent such confidential data from falling into the hands of cyber criminals.

Amid numerous videos surfacing on the social media exposing the mishandling of Praja Palana applications by private individuals, Rama Rao took to social media, urging people of Telangana against sharing OTP or any other bank details with anyone offering to give pension, house or any of the Six Guarantees promised by the Congress government.

“As someone who was part of drafting the Cybercrime legislation, take my word seriously and do not fall prey to cyber criminals,” he said. He also advised people against unnecessarily losing money by listening to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who remarked that the government has no objection if the cyber criminals offer pensions or houses to Praja Palana applicants.