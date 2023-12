Prakasam: Four killed in car-auto collision

The injured has been shifted to Markapuram government hospital for the treatment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Four persons killed and four others injured in a car- auto collision in Prakasam district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Mabu, Abhinay (10), Venkateswarlu, Nageshwar.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.