Pranavaaditya, Shanmukha emerge victorious at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Pranavaaditya Ginjupally and Shanmukha secured victories in the junior and Open categories

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Winners of the 205th Brilliant trophy Chess Tournament at on Sunday

Hyderabad: Pranavaaditya Ginjupally and Shanmukha secured victories in the junior and Open categories in the 205th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Pranavaaditya won the event by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, while Likethaksh and Abhishek Sagar got second and third places with 5 points each.

In Open Category P Shanmukha took the title by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds while P Satyanarayana and Sreenandan Babu got second and third places with 5 points.

Results: Open category- Top ten places: 1.P.Shanmukha, 2.P.Satyanarayana, 3.Sreenandan Babu, 4.Jagadeeshwar.Y, 5.K.Sanket Reddi, 6. Avinash .V, 7.Ehaan Shaik, 8. Akella Sankalpa Ruthvik, 9. Satyanarayana P.V.V, 10. Aaryn Rudrapati. Age group winners: U-15 Boys: 1.Abhishek Sagar, 2.Sai Thrishank; U-13 Boys: 1. Likethaksh .P, 2. Erukulla Anish; U-11 Boys: 1. A.Gnaneswar, 2. Gagan Tellagorla;U-9 Boys: 1. Ayaanraj .K, 2.Manas Arunsritej; U-7 Boys: 1. Velvendhan, 2.Gautam Malladi; U-15 Girls: 1.Bhuvana Priya .P, 2.Lahari Payyavula; U-13 Girls: 1.T.Kundana, 2.Nishta; U-11 Girls: 1.Shri Anwitha, 2.Kushmitha Sai; U-9 Girls: 1.Dia Parthasarathy, 2.Jahnavi .M; U-7 Girls: 1.Kavya Nirvana, 2.P. Saanvika , Jaya Deepika .V; Best Woman: Nigama Sree .D; Best Veteran: VST Sai.