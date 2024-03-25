Preparations for Bhadradri Brahmotsavam begin, tickets sale to start on April 1

The temple executive officer L Rama Devi informed that the celebrations would take place from April 9 to 23.

ISGF Women's Guild members distributed buttermilk and bananas to devotees carrying goti talambralu from Kothagudem to Bhadrachalam.

Kothagudem: Online and manual sale of sector tickets for Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam celebrations of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district would begin on April 1.

As part of that the celestial wedding of lord Rama and his consort goddess Seetha would take place on April 17 and lord Rama’s Pattabhishekam on April 18.

Sector tickets worth Rs 7500, Rs 2500, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 300 and Rs 150 for Kalyanotsavam and tickets worth Rs 1500, Rs 500 and Rs 100 could be booked online or bought at main ticket counter at the temple, Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam (central reception office-CRO), bridge point CRO and at DRO office, Bhadrachalam.

Those who could not attend the celebrations physically, tickets worth Rs 5000 and Rs 1116 would be available online for performing indirect pooja services. For booking tickets online devotees could visit the temple’s website, https://bhadradritemple.telangana.gov.in.

The devotees who booked sector tickets online have to obtain original tickets by showing their original identity cards at Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam CRO from 11 am on April 1 to 6 am on April 17, Rama Devi revealed.

Meanwhile, the Kalyanotsavam activities like preparing turmeric powder and mixing of talambralu commenced at the temple on the occasion of Holi Pournami on Monday. Indian Scouts and Guides Fellowship (ISGF) Women’s Guild Kothagudem District Committee distributed buttermilk packets and bananas to devotees who were carrying goti talambralu from Sri Vijayavigneshwara Swamy Temple in Kothagudem to Bhadrachalam.

The ISGF Women’s Guild organised the programme at Pochamma Temple for the first time to promote religious harmony. SGF district president Logani Srinivas, general secretary Mohammad Qasim, Women’s Guild chief advisor M. Jyotirani, district president Dr. Noori Mehrunnisa, general secretary Ch Swetha and others took part in the programme.