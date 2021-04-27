Prepare list of cops’ kin for vaccination: Hyderabad CP

During a video conference, CP Anjani Kumar asked the DCP and ACP-rank officers to create a WhatsApp group and be in touch with the police personnel who tested positive for Covid

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, on Tuesday asked the officials to enumerate the families of personnel working with the City Police and prepare a list for vaccination.

During a video conference, he asked the DCP and ACP-rank officers to create a WhatsApp group and be in touch with the police personnel who tested positive for Covid.

On the policing front, he enquired about the functioning of the community CCTVs in the city and checked about the regular monitoring of chain snatchers and rowdy-sheeters in the city.

