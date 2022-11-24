Prof. Surajit Dhara from University of Hyderabad receives Bhatnagar Award

University of Hyderabad’s Physics Department faculty member, Professor Surajit Dhara has received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2020, in recognition of his outstanding research in the field of Physics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Source: UoH

As a usual practice, the prizes are awarded every year by the Prime Minister in a formal presentation ceremony in Delhi, but due to Covid-19, the high-profile award ceremony was cancelled. The event was held for the last time in February 2019.

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has sent the prizes to the recipients by post. Hyderabad Central University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao presented the award to Prof. Surajit Dhara in a special ceremony event held in the University’s Physics department.

Dean, School of Physics, Prof. KC James Raju, along with faculty, staff, many distinguished alumni, and guests from the TIFR close to campus at the new School of Physics building were present at the event.

Surajit Dhara completed his MSc and PhD from the University of Burdwan (1998) and Raman Research Institute (2004) respectively. He was appointed as a Professor at the School of Physics, University of Hyderabad, in 2016.

At present, CSIR India is inviting nominations for the 2022 Bhatnagar Prize for Science and technology. For regulations and proforma, visit https://ssbprize.gov.in/WriteReadData/LatestUpdates/202201090439558476291Proforma_pdf_2022.pdf