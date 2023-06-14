Property offender arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police arrested a property offender who is involved in an attention diversion case and recovered around five tolas of gold from him.

The arrested person, Vayila alias Vaila Venkateshwarlu, (28) of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh is involved in a case of attention diversion registered at the Gopalapuram police station.

On June 7, a tea vendor, who is a resident of Malkajgiri and native of West Godavari, was travelling to Vijayawada to attend a marriage when she met with a person who introduced himself as a doctor at NIMS Hospital. The man gave his contact number to the woman and told that he will give her medicine for some ailment when she returns to the city.

“The woman after coming to the city contacted Venkateshwarlu, who took her to a lodge at Secunderabad and gave her some sleeping pills. When the victim fell unconscious he collected her gold chain weighing 4.9 tolas and mobile phone before escaping,” said DCP (North) Deepti Chandana.

On a complaint the police had booked a case and identified the suspect with the help of Call Data Record and feed of the surveillance cameras installed in Regimental Bazaar. The man was taken into custody and on questioning admitted to the crime. He was produced in the court and remanded.

