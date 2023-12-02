Property seizures up by 454 per cent during Telangana polls 2023

| Property Seizures Up By 454 Per Cent In Telangana Polls 2023

08:26 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: During the Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections 2023 phase, the Telangana police had registered a 454 per cent increase in seizure of cash, precious metals, drugs, liquor and freebies as compared to elections in 2018.

In 2018 elections, the Telangana police had seized Rs 103 crore of property including Rs. 97 crore in cash while in 2023 elections, the total amount of property is Rs. 469 crore including Rs. 241.52 crore in cash.

In last nearly 50 days, the police seized Rs. 241.52 crore cash, gold and silver worth Rs. 175.95 crore, liquor worth Rs. 13.36 crore, drugs worth Rs. 22.17 crore and freebies worth Rs.16.63 crore, said Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar.

The police booked 11,859 FIR from October 9 to December 1 for various election related offences

Anjani Kumar in a message said the seniors and younger officials contributed best of their ability and carried forward the entire team. ‘Such a mega event is going to be etched in our memories for a long time,” he said.