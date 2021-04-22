Protect environment, says CM KCR

He said everyone should take care and protect the place where one lives and ensure that it is clean and green.

By | Published: 2:26 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has greeted people in the State on the occasion of the World Earth Day. He recalled the famous quote from Valmiki Ramayana which says “Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi” which means that the earth that we live in is much greater than the heaven,” and said this should be the ideal to take care of the place, region where we are living in and protect the environment.

He said everyone should take care and protect the place where one lives and ensure that it is clean and green. He wanted every citizen in Telangana State to take a pledge on World Earth Day on Thursday to protect and preserve greenery and environment.

The Chief Minister said the state government’s flagship programme Telangana Haritha Haram, aimed at making the state green and clean, was being implemented successfully. Under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, all the rural and urban areas in the state are being maintained with green environment.

Telangana region which was under severe water crisis and arid lands had now turned fertile with water flowing in abundance for irrigation and drinking water purposes, thanks to several irrigation projects and schemes being implemented by the state government, he said. Due to the measures taken by the state government, water from the projects through the canal system was reaching every nook and corner of the state and with filling of tanks and reservoirs, the ground water level in the state had increased by leaps and bounds.

Due to availability of water in the state, there has been an increase in forest cover, population of animals, birds and there was a proper balance in the environment, the Chief Minister said, adding that this also led to decrease in temperatures and other qualitative changes for the better. The measures taken by the state government has increased biodiversity and once again brought nature back to life in the State.

Chandrashekhar Rao said several measures and initiatives launched by the state government have increased awareness among people on the environment, biodiversity and the need to protect Mother Nature. He said it is high time that everyone realises that the problems arising out of imbalance in the environment are due to the mistakes committed by humans. People should understand the havoc created by pandemics like Corona and should help protect the environment.

He said for the future generations we should hand them over a safe and secure planet and not moveable and immoveable properties. “If we behave and live responsibly, we will be handing over happiness to the future generations,” the chief Minister said and urged people to work in this regard.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .