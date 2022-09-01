Provilac launches operations in Hyderabad

Provilac has variants of milk and milk products including A2 milk, which is less likely to be associated with digestive discomfort.

Hyderabad: Provilac, a milk delivery firm, expanded its operations to Hyderabad. Provilac’s said it will supply fresh milk that is free from hormones and antibiotics.

“We are advancing in the marketplaces of south India, such as Hyderabad. We plan to deliver to about 20,000 families in Hyderabad,” said Siddharth Runwal, CEO of Provilac.

The milk is delivered to households within 12-24 hours of milking. Its current revenue is about Rs 50 crore, a release said.