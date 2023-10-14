Punjab police arrest two Lashkar operatives in major anti-terrorism operation

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with a central agency arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives who were residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

By ANI Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

According to officials, two IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), two hand grenades, pistols, cartridges, detonators and batteries were recovered from them.

“Yesterday, Punjab police achieved a huge breakthrough against terrorism. In a joint operation with a central agency, two operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who were residents of Jammu & Kashmir have been arrested by Special Operation Cell, Amritsar,” Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a video statement posted on his official ‘X’ handle.

“2 IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices), two hand grenades, pistols, cartridges, detonators and batteries are recovered from them,” the DGP said.

“This is connected to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. We will keep fighting the war against terrorism and will never let them succeed with their intentions,” he added.

“Great success by #PunjabPolice in war against #Terrorism 2 operatives of LeT have been arrested by SSOC, Amritsar with the support of central agency. @PunjabPoliceInd striving to make #Punjab secure & safe as per vision of CM @BhagwantMann,” the Punjab DGP posted on ‘X’.

He also attached pictures of all the arms and ammunition seized in the operation on his ‘X’ handle.