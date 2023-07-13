Punnaiah leads bowlers’ day out at HCA A Division three-day league

Bhuvanagiri Punniah wreaked havoc with an impressive 8/34 bowling figures as his side union Bank of India took three points

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Ranji bowler Bhuvanagiri Punniah wreaked havoc with an impressive 8/34 bowling figures as his side union Bank of India took three points by virtue of the first innings lead in their drawn match against Combined Districts on the third day of the A Division three-day league, on Thursday.

In other three-day matches, Jai Hanuman’s Shaunak Kulkarni (6/51), Hyderabad Bottling’s K Sriharsha (6/41), SBI’s Syed Ahmed Quadri (6/44) and India Cements’ CH Madhuveer Reddy (6/44) scalped six-wicket hauls while A Rahul Reddy (5/61), C Abhinav Tej (5/190), Md Saqlain (5/33), Shaik Azhar (5/59) and Harish Thakur (5/58) accounted for five wickets each.

In the batting department, Hyderabad Bottling’s A Vignesh Reddy slammed 222 while his partner MS Nikhil Naidu hit 149.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 3:

Income Tax 323 in 84.5 overs drew with Evergreen 333 in 85.4 overs (Mayank Gupta 96; A Rahul Reddy 5/61); Jai Hanuman 248 & 68/5 in 12 overs (Ankur Tiwari 3/16) drew with Sporting XI 286 in 86.1 overs (A Takshith Rao 61; Shaunak Kulkarni 6/51); Hyderabad Bottling 509 in 100.1 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 222, MS Nikhil Naidu 149; C Abhinav Tej 5/190, A Varun Goud 3/71) drew with MP Colts 151 in 54.4 overs (K Sriharsha 6/41); Gemini Friends 235/4 in 82 overs dew with R Dayanand (Day 3 called off; SCRSA 124 in 43.2 overs (Y Sai Varun 3/36, Md Saqlain 5/33) drew with Deccan Chronicle 146/2 in 26 overs (M Pratyush 55no, T Raviteja 63); AOC 462 in 76.1 overs drew with Central Excise 286/9 in 75.2 overs (J Mallikarjun 83, C Durgesh 64; Diwesh Patania 3/61, Sagar HK Sharma 3/88); Continental 285 in 98.1 overs (P Shiv Anurag 100, B Aditya Subramanyam 76; Syed Ahmed Quadri 6/44) drew with SBI 286/6 in 59.2 overs (KSK Chaitanya 64, B Sumanth 64no); union Bank of India 262 in 80 overs (Shaik Azhar 5/59) drew with Combined Dist 73 in 27.3 overs (B Punnaiah 8/34) & 155/6 in 50 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 3/39, Neeraj Bist 3/18); India Cements 345 in 117.2 overs (B Thejodhaur 84; Harish Thakur 5/58) drew with EMCC 155/8 in 68 overs (Harish Thakur 59; CH Madhuveer Reddy 6/44); Cambridge XI 106/2 in 36 overs (M Dhanush 32batting) vs BDL.

Top Performers

Centurions: A Vignesh Reddy 222, MS Nikhil Naidu 149, P Shiv Anurag 100

Five or more wickets: B Punnaiah 8/34, CH Madhuveer Reddy 6/44, K Sriharsha 6/41, Syed Ahmed Quadri 6/44, Shaunak Kulkarni 6/51, A Rahul Reddy 5/61, C Abhinav Tej 5/190, Md Saqlain 5/33, Shaik Azhar 5/59, Harish Thakur 5/58