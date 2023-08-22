Puvvada asks BRS cadre to reach out to public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing BRS workers in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has called upon the BRS cadre to reach out to the public explaining the development and welfare programmes being implemented by the State government.

The minister told the cadre to do hard work on the field for the next 100 days to ensure a BRS victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He said the party members were like a family and strength for him, and that it was because of the party workers that he got elected as MLA twice.

Addressing party workers at a meeting here on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar said he was aware of the hard work they did for his victory in the party and that it was due to their efforts that Khammam got Statewide recognition in terms of development. People were with the BRS only because of the development the government achieved, and the honesty, trust and commitment shown by the party leadership towards welfare of the public, the Minister noted.

Ajay Kumar said that as a minister, he would have to campaign on behalf of BRS candidates in all constituencies in erstwhile Khammam district and keeping that in mind, the cadre would have to take the responsibility of the BRS victory in Khammam. The development of Khammam city was his responsibility and duty. The city has been at the forefront in terms of development in the State. There were still many tasks to be undertaken and in order to complete them, the BRS should come to power again, he said.

Ajay Kumar also launched development works worth Rs.2.10 crore in the city and distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs.77.04 lakh to 206 beneficiaries. CMRF cheques worth Rs 22.37 crore were distributed to 5262 beneficiaries so far, he said.

4000 LLRs given through Puvvada Foundation

Later in the day, the Minister handed over documents of Learner’s Licence Registration (LLR) to youngsters at his VDO’s Colony camp office. The licences were provided by Puvvada Foundation. So far, 4000 LLRs were distributed to applicants and the aim was to provide 10,000 LLRs to citizens in Khammam constituency by spending Rs.50 lakh, he added.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, senior leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.