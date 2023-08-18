Underground sewerage pipeline to address sewage problem at Lakaram tank

The underground sewerage pipeline and a storm water drain to divert storm water into Munneru stream have been launched recently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Khammam: An underground sewerage pipeline is going to be laid to address the drainage problem at Lakaram tank bund and mini-Lakaram tank bund in Khammam city. The underground sewerage pipeline and a storm water drain to divert storm water into Munneru stream have been launched recently. The accumulation of rainwater and sewage water made the tank surroundings stinky and people used to fall sick often.

In order to address the problem permanently Khammam MLA, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar proposed constructing a 1.8 kilometre long under drainage pipe line and to take up beautification works in the area for the convenience of the citizens. The issue was taken to the notice of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and an amount of Rs 10 crore sanctioned for the works. The work is going on at brisk pace to construct a separate sewage and storm water drain from Nagarjuna function hall at Wrya road to Cheruvu Bazar Masjid.

Sewage water through the underground pipe line goes to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Prakash Nagar for treatment. The rain water through another pipe line goes directly into Munneru. In the upper part of the pipeline parks, open gyms, plantations and sports grounds would be developed on the lines of Gollapadu channel which was modernised with an underground sewage and storm water drain besides developing several parks, Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today.