Puvvada distributes cheques to flood affected families in Khammam

Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed cash cheques worth Rs 1.50 crore to 1,718 families affected by Munneru floods at Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:43 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed cash cheques to flood affected families in Khammam on Sunday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has distributed cash cheques worth Rs 1.50 crore to 1,718 families affected by Munneru floods at Khammam Nayabazar Government School on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that immediately after asking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao an NDRF team was sent to Khammam as a result the lives of the residents were saved.

The minister said that he personally monitored the flood relief work by staying in Munneru catchment areas standing by the poor. Rajya Sabha member Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy donated Rs 1 crore and the minister’s daughter-in-law Puvvada Aparna donated Rs 50 lakh to help the flood victims.

The amount Rs 1.50 crore was transferred to the district Collector’s account and the same was distributed to the flood affected families; Ajay Kumar said and thanked the donors who responded immediately when asked for support.

District Collector VP Gautham said 1,718 families affected by the floods an amount of Rs 8,463 per family distributed equally. Minister Ajay Kumar had worked hard to help those who suffered due to the floods and the survey process was completed immediately to help them.

Collecting funds and giving them to flood victims was laudable. As a result of the minister’s efforts, cheques were handed over to affected families. Rs 51. 90 lakh was given to 615 people in Bokkalagadda area which suffered the most, he said.

Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, RDO G Ganesh, corporators Kamartapu Murali, Mateti Aruna, BRs city president Pagadala Nagaraju, senior leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.

Also Read Transformation of Palamuru: CM KCR succeeds where others failed