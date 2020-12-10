Puvvada launches RTC parcel service in twin cities

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the TSRTC parcel services in twin cities at Transport Bhavan, on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that TSRTC was providing fast, reliable, effective parcel services to all the people of Telangana and other States.

“It is a proud moment for TSRTC as not a single untoward incident took place in the delivery of parcels till date though we have delivered about 12,50,000 parcels,” said Ajay Kumar. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is supporting TSRTC in every possible way through budgetary allocation, release of funds, etc., he said adding that revenue of TSRTC was increasing steadily to pre-Covid levels because of the hard work of employees, supervisors and officers of TSRTC. The seat occupancy ratio has now increased to 63 per cent, he said.

MGBS and JBS have been functioning with dispatching and receiving of parcels counters since June 19 this year and till date, Rs 11.85 crore have been realised by way of transshipment of 12.50 lakhs parcels, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .