Puvvada tells opposition parties not to politicise natural disasters

State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has urged opposition parties to refrain from politicizing natural disasters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Kothagudem: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar advised opposition parties not to politicise natural disasters.Referring to the comments made by opposition leaders on the construction of extended karakatta along river Godavari at Bhadrachalam, the minister said it was an inter-State issue. The Central government should initiate measures to demerge five mandals of Telangana merged with AP, the minister added.

Godavari might rise to 56 feet at Bhadrachalam and all arrangements have been made to evacuate residents in the flooded areas to relief centres. He explained that the government machinery was fully prepared and working round the clock to address the flood situation.

Keeping in mind the experiences of last year’s floods, sluice repairs were being carried out at Vista Complex and sewage water was being removed from time to time by installing high capacity motors. As a result there was flood water at Bhadradri temple and the Vista complex, he said.

Quality food and clean drinking water were being provided to the people in the relief along with medical services. Emergency medicines were made available and uninterrupted electricity was being supplied to the relief centres, Ajay Kumar added.