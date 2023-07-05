Puvvada to organise a free driving license mela in Khammam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has planned to organise a free driving license mela from July 7 to September 23 for the benefit of students and traders.

06:18 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has planned to organise a free driving license mela from July 7 to September 23 for the benefit of students, small traders and unemployed youths in Khammam Assembly constituency. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, RTO T Kishan Rao, BRS senior leader Gundala Krishna and BRS city wing president Pagadala Nagaraju speaking to the media informed that the license fees of the applicants would be paid by Puvvada Foundation.

Speaking at the minister’s camp office here on Wednesday they said that a special mee-Seva counter has been set up at the minister’s camp office at VDO’s Colony enabling the applicants to book a slot for two, three and four wheeler driving licenses. Thanking the minister Ajay Kumar for the initiative for the benefit of people in Khammam constituency, especially the youth, the BRS leaders and RTO appealed to them to make use of the opportunity.

All those who are above18 years of age and have obtained driving skills have to apply for the license at the camp office by booking a slot, complete the procedure at the RTA office on the slot date and take the respective learner license at the camp office. Unlicensed motorists should bring Aadhaar card, voter card, bank pass book or passport for address proof and SSC certificate, PAN card or passport for date of birth verification to apply for driving license.