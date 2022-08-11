Rachakonda CP felicitates winners of World Police and Fire Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Rachakonda DCP (Road Safety) Sreebala B and Armed Reserve Police Constable D.Sanjeev Kumar were felicitated on Thursday by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on winning medals in the World Police and Fire Games 2022 held at Rotterdam in Netherlands.

Participants from across the world took part in 63 sports events. While Sreebala, who participated in the Women’s Singles Table Tennis, won a silver and bronze medals, Sanjeev Kumar won the bronze in the Taekwondo event.

The Commissioner congratulated and motivated them to win more medals in the future.