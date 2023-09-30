Rachakonda police arrest two, seize 250kg ganja worth Rs 75 Lakh

The arrested persons are Malayli Swamy alias Shiva (31) and Raamar (39), both natives of Tamil nadu and residents of Chandrayangutta. Two others Rajesh and Chandra Sekhar are absconding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police for allegedly transporting ganja and seized 250 kilograms of the contraband worth Rs. 75 lakh on Saturday.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan said the Shiva and Raamar, at the instance of Rajesh, went to Odisha and purchased Ganja from Chandra Sekhar and brought it to the city or carried it to some other destination as directed by Rajesh and handed it over to them.

“To mislead the police, the suspects concealed the contraband under a load of coconut coir,” said D S Chauhan.

On a tip off, Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Maheshwaram) caught them along with the Meerpet police. The police registered a case.