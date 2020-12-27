Rachakonda police foils man’s suicide bid

The higher officials appreciated the good work of the policemen and said they will be suitable rewarded for their prompt action

Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: A man who tried to end his life by placing himself on the railway tracks at Ghatkesar was rescued by the Rachakonda police on Saturday.

According to the police officials, Moguloth Sudhakar (43) of Balajinagar in Ghatkesar went to the railway track at Kondapur railway gate in Ghatkesar and laid down on the railway track, waiting for a train.

A few locals noticed Sudhakar and called-up the police. A Blue Colts team comprising of Constable Praveen Goud and Home Guard Abbas Ali rushed to the spot within four minutes.

“The man was forcefully taken away from the place by the team and shifted to the police station. After calling the relatives of the man, he was counselled and handed over to them,” said M Chandra Babu, SHO Ghatkesar police station. He further added that Sudhakar was facing some personal issues and had planned to end his life.

The higher officials appreciated the good work of the policemen and said they will be suitable rewarded for their prompt action.

