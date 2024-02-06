108 persons caught by Rachakonda She teams for harassing women

The She teams caught the persons after conducting decoy operations at public spaces including railway stations, bus stops and markets in Rachakonda

6 February 2024

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She teams caught 108 persons in the last fortnight for their alleged involvement in women harassment and other related cases.

The She teams caught the persons after conducting decoy operations at public spaces including railway stations, bus stops and markets in Rachakonda. While cases were registered against some of them, the remaining were warned and after counselling let off.

Rachakonda CP, G Sudheer Babu had asked the police to initiate stringent action against those indulging in crimes against the women and register cases under the provisions of the law.