Racing: Amendment has the edge in Chennai feature

Chennai: The B Suresh-trained Amendment looks set to win the Rose Hill Gardens Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Antigua 1, Reign Of Terror 2, Maranello 3
2. Augusta 1, Victory Walk 2, Admiral Shaw 3
3. Zucardi 1, Shivaratri 2, Protea 3
4. Andorra 1, Berrettini 2, Dancing Grace 3
5. Slainte 1, Sinatra 2, Royal Monarch 3
6. Race For The Stars 1, Aretha 2, Butterfly 3
7. Amendment 1, Anastasia 2, Wind Symbol 3
8. Kings Walk 1, Prince Purple 2, Remediesofspring 3
9. Senora Bianca 1, Mezcal 2, Majestic Wind 3
Day’s Best: Andorra.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.