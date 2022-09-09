| Racing Amendment Has The Edge In Chennai Feature

Racing: Amendment has the edge in Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

(Representational Image) The B Suresh-trained Amendment looks set to win the Rose Hill Gardens Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II

Chennai: The B Suresh-trained Amendment looks set to win the Rose Hill Gardens Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 Class-II, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Antigua 1, Reign Of Terror 2, Maranello 3

2. Augusta 1, Victory Walk 2, Admiral Shaw 3

3. Zucardi 1, Shivaratri 2, Protea 3

4. Andorra 1, Berrettini 2, Dancing Grace 3

5. Slainte 1, Sinatra 2, Royal Monarch 3

6. Race For The Stars 1, Aretha 2, Butterfly 3

7. Amendment 1, Anastasia 2, Wind Symbol 3

8. Kings Walk 1, Prince Purple 2, Remediesofspring 3

9. Senora Bianca 1, Mezcal 2, Majestic Wind 3

Day’s Best: Andorra.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.