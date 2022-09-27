Racing: Andorra fancied for Chennai feature

Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

(Representational Image) The JE Mckeown-trained Andorra looks best in the Ooty Juveniles Sprint Trophy 1200 metres, Terms for 3 year old horses

Chennai: The JE Mckeown-trained Andorra looks best in the Ooty Juveniles Sprint Trophy 1200 metres, Terms for 3 year old horses, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.

False rails are up. First race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Priceless Treasure 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Epistoiary 3

2. Aretha 1, Ganton 2, Diamond And Pearls 3

3. Augusta 1, Mezcal 2, Dark Son 3

4. Tudor 1, Ignorance Is Bliss 2, Mr Kool 3

5. Night Hunt 1, Race For The Stars 2, Grandiose 3

6. Andorra 1, Kay Star 2, Berrettini 3

7. Priceless Gold 1, My Opinion 2, Apsara Star 3

8. Cape Wickham 1, Windsor Walk 2, Rubert 3

9. Safety 1, Martingale 2, Zaneta 3

Day’s Best: Andorra.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.