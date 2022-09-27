Racing: Andorra fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The JE Mckeown-trained Andorra looks best in the Ooty Juveniles Sprint Trophy 1200 metres, Terms for 3 year old horses, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.
False rails are up. First race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Priceless Treasure 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Epistoiary 3
2. Aretha 1, Ganton 2, Diamond And Pearls 3
3. Augusta 1, Mezcal 2, Dark Son 3
4. Tudor 1, Ignorance Is Bliss 2, Mr Kool 3
5. Night Hunt 1, Race For The Stars 2, Grandiose 3
6. Andorra 1, Kay Star 2, Berrettini 3
7. Priceless Gold 1, My Opinion 2, Apsara Star 3
8. Cape Wickham 1, Windsor Walk 2, Rubert 3
9. Safety 1, Martingale 2, Zaneta 3
Day’s Best: Andorra.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.